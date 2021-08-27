Dr. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University, faculty of medical sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Sokhon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste A-3, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3455
-
2
Advacardio PLLC25329 Interstate 45 Ste 129, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 699-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokhon?
displays genuine interest and care in wanting to improve your health situation...credentials are impressive...yes I would highly recommend Dr. Sokhon to my family and friends!
About Dr. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922150986
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lebanese University, faculty of medical sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokhon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokhon works at
Dr. Sokhon has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokhon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.