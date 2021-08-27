Overview

Dr. Kozhaya Sokhon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University, faculty of medical sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Sokhon works at Houston ID Physician PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.