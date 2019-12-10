Overview

Dr. Timothy Kowal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.



Dr. Kowal works at HackensackUMG 321 Summit Ave in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.