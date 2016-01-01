Dr. Kovil Ramasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kovil Ramasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kovil Ramasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Ramasamy works at
Locations
-
1
Kovil Ramaswamy MD PA534 Avenue E Ste 1A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-8444
-
2
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 858-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramasamy?
About Dr. Kovil Ramasamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish and Tamil
- 1790765576
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramasamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy works at
Dr. Ramasamy has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramasamy speaks Polish and Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.