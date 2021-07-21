Overview

Dr. Kousta Foteh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.



Dr. Foteh works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.