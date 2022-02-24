Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
Austin Urology Institute12319 N Mopac Expy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Shaw for over 10 years. He saved my life on multiple occasions. First, he diagnosed me with a bladder cancer tumor that was malignant. He removed it 12 years ago and I have been cancer free ever since. He has also removed several kidney stones that blocked my system. He is an amazing person and doctor. I should have left him a 5-star review years ago!
About Dr. Koushik Shaw, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811954423
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.