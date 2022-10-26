See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Humble, TX
Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (187)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Sims works at FAMILY PRACTICE DOCTORS PA in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pearland, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Humble Office
    1485 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E Ste 100, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Aftercare Solutions Medical Group Inc
    1300 Bay Area Blvd Ste B100, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness
    2200 Nasa Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads ObGyn
    2360 County Road 94 Ste 108, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness
    19255 Park Row Ste 205, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness
    2020 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness
    2500 E T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads ObGyn and Wellness
    6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 205, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Crossroads at West Ave/River Oaks
    2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376
    Houston Office
    4151 Southwest Fwy Ste 720, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 415-0376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Oct 26, 2022
    One of the most thorough and caring doctors! Very happy I found her
    Ashley Ryan Shegog — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Kourtney Sims, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548423387
    Education & Certifications

    • UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • UT Health Science Center Houston
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University Of Louisana
