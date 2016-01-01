See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bella Vista, AR
Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bella Vista, AR. 

Dr. Harrington works at Mercy Clinic Primary Care- Bella Vista in Bella Vista, AR with other offices in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Primary Care- Bella Vista
    1 Mercy Way Ste 20, Bella Vista, AR 72714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 802-5555
  2. 2
    Caremore
    7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 721-5777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962762682
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

