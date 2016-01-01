Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bella Vista, AR.
Dr. Harrington works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Primary Care- Bella Vista1 Mercy Way Ste 20, Bella Vista, AR 72714 Directions (479) 802-5555
-
2
Caremore7091 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 721-5777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrington?
About Dr. Kourtney Harrington, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962762682
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.