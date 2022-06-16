Dr. Kourtney Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourtney Dwyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kourtney Dwyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center School of Medicine.
Locations
North Dallas Eye Associates1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates - Flower Mound2560 Central Park Ave Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 355-0194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-5117Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates2817 S Mayhill Rd Ste 110, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 898-1512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 308, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up with a very dense cataract in my mid forties. Dr. Dwyer did a phenomenal job removing my cataract and restoring my vision to 20/20.
About Dr. Kourtney Dwyer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp-Texas A&M U
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center School of Medicine
- Texas State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dwyer works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods.