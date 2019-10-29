Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourtne Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kourtne Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3904 John Stockbauer Dr Ste 101, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 703-5026
- 2 3908 John Stockbauer Dr Ste A, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (409) 772-0770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with her was great. She really listened to what was going on. There was hardly any wait. Staff were nice. Really helpful getting the new med. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kourtne Roberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1851702997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
