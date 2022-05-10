Dr. Kourtland Haile, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourtland Haile, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kourtland Haile, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, SC.
Dr. Haile works at
Locations
-
1
South Lake Family Dental1223 S Lake Dr Ste A, Lexington, SC 29073 Directions (803) 221-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haile?
Staff is exceptional, no questions, and Dr. Haile is very very good. I cannot say enough there and would recommend their practice to anyone. Awesome people!
About Dr. Kourtland Haile, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1750949020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haile has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haile accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haile using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haile works at
Dr. Haile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.