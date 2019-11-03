Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
LaserVue Eye Consultants5530 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 242-3296Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I tried to see Dr. Nazari for a follow-up and the office said he moved out of state and they don't take Cigna anymore.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881685741
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Nazari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazari has seen patients for Stye and Ocular Prosthetics, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.