Overview

Dr. Kourosh Nazari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nazari works at Kourosh Nazari, MD, FACS in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Ocular Prosthetics along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.