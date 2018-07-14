Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Keyhani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 610, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 597-6312Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery II - Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 685, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 903-2821
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyhani?
I would have to say this is one if the best doctors I have been to. He is very caring and has shown great concerns for my vascular problems. I would recommend him to anyone with vascular needs. I have already recommended him to family.
About Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841486982
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Texas Health Center
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyhani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyhani works at
Dr. Keyhani has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.