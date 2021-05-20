Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harounian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD
Overview
Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Collage Of Podiatry and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Locations
Kourosh Harounian Dpm Inc.1832 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-0040
Kourosh Harounian DPM11540 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 203, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several Podiatrists to treat a variety of health problems with my feet. Dr. Harounian is by far the best. He is patient, proactive and takes the time to explain options and what is going on with each procedure. His staff is courteous and office is very clean. I would rate him well above any of the other podiatrists whom I have seen as he really cares about your treatment outcome and makes it feel as if your care is a priority to his team.
About Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1730269655
Education & Certifications
- Medway Hosp
- New York Collage Of Podiatry
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
