Dr. Kourosh Harounian, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Collage Of Podiatry and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Harounian works at Kourosh Harounian DPM in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.