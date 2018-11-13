Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eghbali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
East Valley Eye Center2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 204, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-5151
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Extremely happy with the services of Dr. Kourosh Eghbali. Very kind, compassionate, and extremely through with all exams done on your eyes. Had cataract surgery on both eyes and he made it as easy has he could for me to keep me comfortable and relaxed. No pain at all and a very easy procedure. Much thanks to Dr. Kourosh and his brother Farid Eghbali as well as there whole team. I would highly recommend them for any eye care that you would need. It feels good knowing that you are in good hands.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Eghbali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eghbali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eghbali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eghbali has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eghbali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eghbali speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eghbali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eghbali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eghbali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eghbali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.