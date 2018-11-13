See All Ophthalmologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Eghbali works at East Valley Eye Center, Burbank, Ca in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Valley Eye Center
    2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 204, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-5151

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Nov 13, 2018
    Extremely happy with the services of Dr. Kourosh Eghbali. Very kind, compassionate, and extremely through with all exams done on your eyes. Had cataract surgery on both eyes and he made it as easy has he could for me to keep me comfortable and relaxed. No pain at all and a very easy procedure. Much thanks to Dr. Kourosh and his brother Farid Eghbali as well as there whole team. I would highly recommend them for any eye care that you would need. It feels good knowing that you are in good hands.
    Carole Kaiser in Burbank, CA — Nov 13, 2018
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1952379174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eghbali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eghbali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eghbali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eghbali works at East Valley Eye Center, Burbank, Ca in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eghbali’s profile.

    Dr. Eghbali has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eghbali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eghbali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eghbali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eghbali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eghbali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

