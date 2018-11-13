Overview

Dr. Kourosh Eghbali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Eghbali works at East Valley Eye Center, Burbank, Ca in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.