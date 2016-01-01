Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibadj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|University of Tehran|University of Tehran and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Dibadj works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4808Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kourosh Dibadj, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487716593
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Harbor Hospital|Harbor Hospital Center|Harbor Hospital|Harbor Hospital Center
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|Tehran School Of Medical Sciences|University of Tehran|University of Tehran
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibadj accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibadj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibadj has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibadj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dibadj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibadj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibadj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibadj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.