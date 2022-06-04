See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Kourosh Bagheri, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kourosh Bagheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bagheri works at BAGHERI MEDICAL GROUP in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Locations

    Bagheri Medical Group
    1177 Marsh St Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 781-9111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postherpetic Neuralgia
Hypothyroidism
Cellulitis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Hypothyroidism
Cellulitis

Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Thorough, professional, informed, knowledgeable. Best doctor I have ever had. I am 77 years old.
    Arleen Blake — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Kourosh Bagheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457540031
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Calif Pacific Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

