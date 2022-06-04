Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourosh Bagheri, MD
Dr. Kourosh Bagheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Bagheri Medical Group1177 Marsh St Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 781-9111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thorough, professional, informed, knowledgeable. Best doctor I have ever had. I am 77 years old.
Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
