Overview

Dr. Kourosh Asgarian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Asgarian works at Jersey Shore Medcl Cnt Cardiovs in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.