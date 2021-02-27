Overview

Dr. Kourosh Adhami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Adhami works at Island Digestive Disease Consultants in Babylon, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.