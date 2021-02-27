Dr. Kourosh Adhami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kourosh Adhami, MD
Dr. Kourosh Adhami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Island Digestive Disease Consultants400 W Main St Ste 300, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-6400
Suffolk Anesthesia Services Pllc471 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-2269
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Colonoscopy—no problems!
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.