Dr. Kouros Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kouros Azar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kouros Azar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Azar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Azar Plastic Surgery425 Haaland Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 373-7073
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azar?
Excellent communicator, precision surgical artist. Dr Azar was recommended to me and I couldn’t be happier. His gentle, kind approach was very comforting, while his skills were evident with a smooth recovery. Highly recommend Dr Azar.
About Dr. Kouros Azar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1508935040
Education & Certifications
- The University of Utah
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar speaks Persian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.