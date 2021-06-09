See All Plastic Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Kouros Azar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kouros Azar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kouros Azar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Azar works at Azar Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Azar Plastic Surgery
    425 Haaland Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 373-7073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Dermabrasion
Liposuction
Skin Grafts
Dermabrasion
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Azar?

    Jun 09, 2021
    Excellent communicator, precision surgical artist. Dr Azar was recommended to me and I couldn’t be happier. His gentle, kind approach was very comforting, while his skills were evident with a smooth recovery. Highly recommend Dr Azar.
    J.R. — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kouros Azar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kouros Azar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Azar to family and friends

    Dr. Azar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Azar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kouros Azar, MD.

    About Dr. Kouros Azar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508935040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kouros Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azar works at Azar Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azar’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kouros Azar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.