Overview

Dr. Kostantinos Psihramis, MD is an Urology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.



Dr. Psihramis works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.