Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Sideras works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 717-0207

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Breast Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocrine Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neck Cancer
Neuroendocrine Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Neutropenia
Pancreatic Cancer
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 30, 2022
For the past two and a half years I have received nothing but excellent health care from this provider along with every other provider that i have received care from at Mayo Clinic. I drive 250 miles one way every three weeks and it's worth every mile! I highly recommend him to all breast cancer patients! He is a specialist and very knowledgeable of breast cancer!
Lori Ann Macklin — Nov 30, 2022
  Medical Oncology
  20 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1669444071
Fellowship
  MAYO CLINIC
  MAYO CLINIC
  STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Dr. Kostandinos Sideras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sideras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sideras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sideras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sideras works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sideras’s profile.

Dr. Sideras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sideras.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sideras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sideras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

