Dr. Kosisochi Obinwanne, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Kosisochi Obinwanne, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Hand Surgeons2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 216, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 364-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Obinwanne was hands down one of the best experiences with a doctor that I have ever had. He was patient and listened. Constantly making sure I knew what the next step was and would go back over it if I didn’t understand . He took all the time that I needed and was very supportive and positive . I highly recommend this dr .
About Dr. Kosisochi Obinwanne, MB BS
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912179920
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obinwanne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obinwanne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obinwanne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obinwanne has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obinwanne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obinwanne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obinwanne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obinwanne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obinwanne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.