Overview

Dr. Koshnaf Antar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Antar works at MIDDLETOWN MEDICAL PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.