Dr. Kory Kitagawa, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI.



Dr. Kitagawa works at Kitagawa Dermatology LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.