Dr. Kory Johnson, DO
Overview
Dr. Kory Johnson, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan555 Midtowne St NE Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish the whole process went so smooth! Dr.Johnson and his team are truly top notch professionals! I feel I was really lucky to get hooked up with this team! I would recommend them for all they do!! The best!! Five Star group for sure!!
About Dr. Kory Johnson, DO
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952539603
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Western Michigan University
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
