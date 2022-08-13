See All Dermatologists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Kortney Hightower, MD

Dermatology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Kortney Hightower, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Hightower works at Hightower Dermatology, Sun City Center, FL in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hightower Dermatology
    957 E Del Webb Blvd Ste 101, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-1484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Office responded to my complaint and apologized. Said our original call was not handled correctly. They will let us return as a patient. We appreciate them reaching out to resolve.
    — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kortney Hightower, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437181559
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kortney Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hightower works at Hightower Dermatology, Sun City Center, FL in Sun City Center, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hightower’s profile.

    Dr. Hightower has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hightower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hightower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hightower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.