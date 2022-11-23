Dr. Kort Gronbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gronbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kort Gronbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kort Gronbach, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Gronbach works at
Locations
Star Internal Medicine LLC568 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-3344Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gronbach takes his time in exploring and explaining the different ways tht he can help you to feel much better. I was sent to him by Dr. James Natalie who had done all he cld while understanding my pain was out of control and Dr. Gronbach wld be able to help me. I'm very grateful to have doctors tht really care about my well-being. Thank you Dr. Gronbach and especially Dr. Natalie I cldn't have done it without the both of you!
About Dr. Kort Gronbach, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336191170
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Mount Carmel Hosp
- Ross University, Roseau
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gronbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gronbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gronbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gronbach works at
Dr. Gronbach has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gronbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gronbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gronbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gronbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gronbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.