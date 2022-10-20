See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (210)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Jafarnia works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial City
    10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 486-1700
  2
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 (832) 522-8280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
De Quervain's Release
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Amputated Finger
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression
Arm Disorders
Arm Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Benign Tumor
Bennett's Fracture
Bicep Muscle Strain
Biceps Tendinitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Carpal Fractures
Cartilage Disorders
Cartilage Tear
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Congenital Hand Anomaly
Contracture
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Elbow Arthroscopy
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Extremity Malunions
Extremity Nonunion
Finger Disorders
Finger Injuries
Finger Joint Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Injury
Hand Ligament Rupture
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Neuropathy
Hand Pain
Infectious Arthritis
Ingrown Nail
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Disorders
Joint Pain
Joint Swelling
Laceration
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lesion
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Injury
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Occupational Injuries
Open Wound
Orthopedic Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pediatric Fractures
Pinched Nerve
Pulled Muscles
Radial Nerve Entrapment
Radial Tunnel Syndrome
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stab Wound
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tenosynovitis
Traumatic Injuries
Upper Extremity Disorders
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Work-Related Injuries
Wound Infection
Wounds
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fusion
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Replacement
Wrist Sprain
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Galaxy Health Network
    HealthSmart
    HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    National Preferred Provider Network
    USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 210 ratings
    Patient Ratings (210)
    5 Star
    (206)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I tore my biceps completely. Dr. KJ was really amazing. He's got great bedside manners, he is friendly, and to the point. He really knows what he is doing. I loved his confidence which put me at ease with my decision. I am glad he did my surgery, and I strongly recommend Dr. KJ.
    Ron Shakory — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    1568443562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    Houston Methodist Hospital
    Houston Methodist West Hospital
    Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafarnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafarnia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafarnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jafarnia works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jafarnia’s profile.

    Dr. Jafarnia has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafarnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    210 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafarnia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafarnia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafarnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafarnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

