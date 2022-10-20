Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafarnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 522-8280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my biceps completely. Dr. KJ was really amazing. He's got great bedside manners, he is friendly, and to the point. He really knows what he is doing. I loved his confidence which put me at ease with my decision. I am glad he did my surgery, and I strongly recommend Dr. KJ.
About Dr. Korsh Jafarnia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
