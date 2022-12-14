Overview

Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Groningen | University of Groningen and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Poelstra works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.