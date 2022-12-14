Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poelstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Groningen | University of Groningen and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Poelstra works at
Locations
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8100
Nevada Spine Clinic7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-3931
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very nice person and the assistant Jody I will miss you good luck in New Jersey’s god blessed you….sincerely Ana Vicente
About Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Dutch and German
- 1467496828
Education & Certifications
- The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University of Groningen | University of Groningen
- Praedinius Gymnasium-Magnet School / Pre-Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poelstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poelstra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poelstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poelstra works at
Dr. Poelstra has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poelstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poelstra speaks Dutch and German.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Poelstra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poelstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poelstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poelstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.