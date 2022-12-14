See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Groningen | University of Groningen and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Poelstra works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthonorcal Inc.
    340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 412-8100
  2. 2
    Nevada Spine Clinic
    7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-3931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2022
    He’s a very nice person and the assistant Jody I will miss you good luck in New Jersey’s god blessed you….sincerely Ana Vicente
    I’m so blessed to dr poelstra waiting for me for m — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Dutch and German
    • 1467496828
    Education & Certifications

    • The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Groningen | University of Groningen
    • Praedinius Gymnasium-Magnet School / Pre-Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kornelis Poelstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poelstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poelstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poelstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poelstra has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poelstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Poelstra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poelstra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poelstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poelstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

