Dr. Kornel Lukacs, MD
Dr. Kornel Lukacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Kornel Lukacs Mdpc312 Union Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 944-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, always willing to listen to what you have to say, easy to work with. Takes everything into consideration when forming a treatment plan. Waiting room wait times need improvement.
About Dr. Kornel Lukacs, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1164443354
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Lukacs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukacs has seen patients for Migraine, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lukacs speaks Hungarian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukacs.
