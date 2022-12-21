Dr. Korie Flippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Korie Flippo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Korie Flippo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med
Dr. Flippo works at
Locations
Plano West4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-7801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Flippo always is very clear in her assessments of my information and always answers my questions. My husband and I are very pleased with her as my doctor.
About Dr. Korie Flippo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1427071612
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flippo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flippo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flippo works at
Dr. Flippo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flippo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Flippo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flippo.
