Dr. Korial Atty, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Korial Atty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Atty works at Foot And Heel Pain Institute Of Michigan MICHIGAN in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot And Heel Pain Institute Of Michigan MICHIGAN
    29425 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 579-0465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Aug 19, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Atty for nearly thirty years. He is one of the BEST in his field. He is thorough, compassionate and makes sure you are clear about your condition. He also provides documentation regarding your condition. His has a friendly staff that are always willing to assist. He is extremely high on the list of recommendations.
    About Dr. Korial Atty, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    NPI Number
    • 1588613921
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    • Grace Hospital
    • Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Korial Atty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Atty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atty works at Foot And Heel Pain Institute Of Michigan MICHIGAN in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Atty’s profile.

    Dr. Atty has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

