Dr. Korial Atty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Korial Atty, MD
Overview
Dr. Korial Atty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Atty works at
Locations
-
1
Foot And Heel Pain Institute Of Michigan MICHIGAN29425 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 579-0465
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atty?
I have been a patient of Dr. Atty for nearly thirty years. He is one of the BEST in his field. He is thorough, compassionate and makes sure you are clear about your condition. He also provides documentation regarding your condition. His has a friendly staff that are always willing to assist. He is extremely high on the list of recommendations.
About Dr. Korial Atty, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1588613921
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Grace Hospital
- Assiut University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atty works at
Dr. Atty has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atty speaks Arabic and Chaldean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.