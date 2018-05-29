See All Podiatrists in Gladstone, MO
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gladstone, MO. They graduated from Univ Of Osteo Med & Hlth Science and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Taylor works at Family Foot Docs in Gladstone, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 29, 2018
    I have seen Dr. Taylor on two occasions, and have been very impressed with this office and Dr. Taylor's diagnosis. Within a minute of her asking questions about my health, she nailed the problem and came up with a solution. She is fun to deal with, but very good and efficient too. She does not push you in to coming back to see her unless it is necessary. My physician recommended this office, and I'm sure glad that he did.
    Ian Jennings in Gladstone, MO — May 29, 2018
    About Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM

    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Gender
    Female
    NPI Number
    1356384929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ Of Osteo Med & Hlth Science
    Hospital Affiliations

    North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

