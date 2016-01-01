See All Ophthalmologists in Portsmouth, VA
Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Kori Elkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They graduated from Tulane University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Elkins works at Tidewater Eye Centers in Portsmouth, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tidewater Eye Centers - Portsmouth
    3235 Academy Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 483-0400
    Tidewater Eye Center
    805 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 111, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 549-4848
    Tidewater Eye Centers
    1564 Laskin Rd Ste 192, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 422-4235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kori Elkins, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1265691141
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
    • Tulane University, School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kori Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

