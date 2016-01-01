Dr. Kori Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kori Elkins, MD
Dr. Kori Elkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They graduated from Tulane University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Tidewater Eye Centers - Portsmouth3235 Academy Ave Ste 201, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 483-0400
Tidewater Eye Center805 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 111, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4848
Tidewater Eye Centers1564 Laskin Rd Ste 192, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 422-4235
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265691141
- Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
- Tulane University, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.