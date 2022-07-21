See All Rheumatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Korey Ullrich, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Korey Ullrich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Ullrich works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of S Florida
    1050 NW 15th St Ste 212A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-5611
  2. 2
    Delray Beach Office
    5162 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-1114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Ullrich is a most informative, kind, compassionate and open minded physician who demonstrates much care for his patients whether they choose to go the route of prescription medicine or a holistic approach. How refreshing! He truly exemplifies The Good Doctor! It was my good fortune to have met with him!
    Dolores Heyman — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Korey Ullrich, MD
    About Dr. Korey Ullrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639342124
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Korey Ullrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ullrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ullrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ullrich has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

