Super Profile

Dr. Kore Liow, MD

Neurology
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kore Liow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.

Dr. Liow works at Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Honolulu Campus
    2230 Liliha St Ste 104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4476
    Windward Campus
    642 Ulukahiki St Ste 300, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Excellent visit! He’s one of the best doctors that I’ve ever been treated by! He’s thorough and empathetic with my condition. Yes, I would recommend him to anyone needing a neurologist.
    Philip Park — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Kore Liow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366445306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kore Liow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liow has seen patients for Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Liow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

