Dr. Kord Strebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kord Strebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kord Strebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Strebel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard M Groom MD1950 Pinto Ln Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 848-3619
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strebel?
I have been in pain for years. Seen many Dr.’s in Vegas. Dr. Strebel was the first to listen to me. He ended up diagnosing me with a pelvic prolapse. I’m only 40. I’m scheduling surgery ASAP. His bedside manner is excellent. He spent 45 min explaining to my husband and I the problem. I’m very blessed to have found him. I have faith he’s going to give me my life back.
About Dr. Kord Strebel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710956768
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall International Medicine Residency Program|Wright State University
- Wright State University
- New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strebel works at
Dr. Strebel has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strebel speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Strebel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.