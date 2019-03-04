Overview

Dr. Kord Strebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Strebel works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.