Overview

Dr. Koovapudi Shankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Shankar works at Womens Care Group PLC in Maryville, TN with other offices in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.