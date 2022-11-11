Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szwajkun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD
Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Cache Valley Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates425 E 5350 S Ste 400, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-6016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates382 W 280 N, Providence, UT 84332 Directions (435) 264-6014
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very manageable Doctor and take care of his patients
About Dr. Konstantyn Szwajkun, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508849191
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Szwajkun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szwajkun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szwajkun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szwajkun has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szwajkun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Szwajkun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szwajkun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szwajkun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szwajkun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.