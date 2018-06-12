Overview

Dr. Konstantinos Papadakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Papadakis works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Celiac Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

