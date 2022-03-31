Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margetis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 5D, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Mount Sinai School of Medicine Dept of Ophthalmology5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Margetis is intelligent thoughtful and insightful.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1366791725
- Cleveland Clinic Spine Surgery Fellowship|Weill Cornell Medical College Pediatric Neurosurgery Fellowship
- University of Athens
- 401 Army Hospital of Athens
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai West
