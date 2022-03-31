Overview

Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Margetis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.