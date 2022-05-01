Overview

Dr. Konstantin Vaizman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Vaizman works at All Medical Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.