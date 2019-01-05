Overview

Dr. Konstantin Timofeev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOULOUSE III / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF TOULOUSE PURPAN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Timofeev works at Ellis Medicine Medical Imaging in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Elmira, NY and Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.