Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Konstantin Tarashansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
New York Rhinoplasty107 WOODBURY RD, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 366-4141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Plainview Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After an extensive amount of research for doctors on Long Island who would be able to truly help me with my nose and sinus issues, I found Dr. Tarashanky. I booked a consultation at the end of the month as that was the earliest that had available. However, knowing I was in misery with my symptoms, the lovely young ladies at the front desk called to tell me there had been a cancelation and if I was able to come in earlier. I gladly accepted and went in the next day. He answered so many questions I didn't even knew I had. I can honestly say I have never felt more informed than after that appointment. He explained functionality, surgical procedures, even "aesthetic" abnormalities that would help me breathe better. As an otolaryngologist, he knew more about my genetic neurological condition than most general practitioners I've been to. If I could have had the surgery that day, I would have. After my CT scan, I can not wait to book that surgery so he can help me breathe better!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tarashansky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarashansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarashansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarashansky has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarashansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarashansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarashansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarashansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarashansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.