Overview

Dr. Konstantin Salkinder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SEVERO-OSETINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Salkinder works at SALKINDER KONSTANTINE MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.