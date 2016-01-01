See All General Dentists in Canton, MA
Dentistry
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canton, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ronkin works at Dream Smile Dental in Canton, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dream Smile Dental
    2184 Washington St, Canton, MA 02021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 330-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Delta Dental
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Dr. Konstantin Ronkin, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1821143843
    Education & Certifications

    • Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
