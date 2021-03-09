Overview

Dr. Konstantin Khludenev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Khludenev works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD and Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.