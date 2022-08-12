Overview

Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Plestis works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

