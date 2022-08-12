See All Vascular Surgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (94)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Plestis works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Cardiothoracic Surgery
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Maze Procedure
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Pericardial Disease
Thoracentesis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coronary Artery Dissection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Endocarditis
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Defect Repair
Iliac Aneurysm
Impella Device
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Septal Defect
Spider Veins
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Tracheal Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Varicose Veins
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 94 ratings
Patient Ratings (94)
5 Star
(89)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 12, 2022
Dr Plestis replaced ar aortic valve that was bicuspis and also wrapped two aortic aneurysms and I traveled from Delaware to Philly to see him because he had done the surgery on to acquaintances of mine. 3" incision and no blood thiners, he was a life saver for me, and Jackie MaGee is so nice and reassuring 5 stars
Don Tancredi — Aug 12, 2022
About Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Greek
  • 1972556389
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center
  • Aristotelian Univ, Tessaloniki, Greece
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Konstadinos Plestis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plestis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Plestis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plestis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Plestis has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plestis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

94 patients have reviewed Dr. Plestis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plestis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plestis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plestis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
