Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Kaltenborn works at Alaska Pulmonology in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bongo Medical
    3260 Providence Dr Ste 523, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 550-6321
  2. 2
    Anchorage Medical & Surgical Clinic LLC
    718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 272-2571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2022
    I recently met with Dr. Kaltenborn for the first time after waiting approximately 7 months to get in to see him after referral. I had multiple conditions I wanted to speak with him about. Have to say that this meeting was probably the most informative I have ever had with a physician. He took the time to review my situation and the records I brought with me plus patiently listened to my concerns and took the time to address them and offer clear, sound advice and direction. The information I got from this meeting will serve me well for years and I am very grateful for that. His support staff was also very friendly and helpful. Being a medicare patient and knowing compensation for my visit is woeful makes me especially appreciative of the treatment I received here.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972589299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaltenborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaltenborn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaltenborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaltenborn works at Alaska Pulmonology in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Kaltenborn’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaltenborn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaltenborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaltenborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaltenborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

