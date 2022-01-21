Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaltenborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Kaltenborn works at
Locations
-
1
Bongo Medical3260 Providence Dr Ste 523, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 550-6321
-
2
Anchorage Medical & Surgical Clinic LLC718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 272-2571
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I recently met with Dr. Kaltenborn for the first time after waiting approximately 7 months to get in to see him after referral. I had multiple conditions I wanted to speak with him about. Have to say that this meeting was probably the most informative I have ever had with a physician. He took the time to review my situation and the records I brought with me plus patiently listened to my concerns and took the time to address them and offer clear, sound advice and direction. The information I got from this meeting will serve me well for years and I am very grateful for that. His support staff was also very friendly and helpful. Being a medicare patient and knowing compensation for my visit is woeful makes me especially appreciative of the treatment I received here.
About Dr. Konrad Kaltenborn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972589299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaltenborn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaltenborn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaltenborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaltenborn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaltenborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaltenborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaltenborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.