Dr. Konrad Filutowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Konrad Filutowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Locations
Filutowski Eye Institute110 Yorktowne Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Directions (386) 788-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Filutowski Eye Institute -- Orlando2295 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 902-2533
Filutowski Eye Institute1070 Greenwood Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-5111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff at both the Daytona and Lake Mary locations were friendly and helpful. My vision has improved to where I no longer need glasses for distance and I have worn glasses since I was 2. Thank you all at these locations.
About Dr. Konrad Filutowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1134295744
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst/U Penn Phi
- Overlook Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filutowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filutowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filutowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filutowski has seen patients for Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filutowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Filutowski speaks Polish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Filutowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filutowski.
